Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

New bench for the community installed outside Warwick shops

It is now being used by the community.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST

A new bench has been installed near shops in Warwick.

It was placed outside the Reardon Court shops and was part funded by Warwick Town Council and Woodloes Community Centre.

A spokesperson from the town council said: “This is much needed and now well-used by residents, dog walkers and shoppers.”

The Mayor of Warwick, Oliver Jacques, Kevin Hancock, Wendy Neale and Sheila Pink of the Woodloes Community Centre all attended the unveiling of the new bench.

Related topics:Mayor