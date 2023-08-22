New bench for the community installed outside Warwick shops
It is now being used by the community.
A new bench has been installed near shops in Warwick.
It was placed outside the Reardon Court shops and was part funded by Warwick Town Council and Woodloes Community Centre.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “This is much needed and now well-used by residents, dog walkers and shoppers.”
The Mayor of Warwick, Oliver Jacques, Kevin Hancock, Wendy Neale and Sheila Pink of the Woodloes Community Centre all attended the unveiling of the new bench.