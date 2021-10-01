New bin collection system across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam will mean general waste will be collected only once every three weeks

Changes to household bin collection services across the Warwick district including Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth and Stratford district including Southam will take effect next summer with general waste only being taken away once every three weeks.

As we previously reported, recycling will be collected fortnightly and there will be weekly food waste collections as part of the 123+ system being implemented by Warwick and Stratford district councils.

This week, the council has chosen the contractor to carry out the collection - Biffa Waste Services Ltd.

A general waste bin.

The council's have said they are aiming to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Talking this week about the changes, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services Cllr Alan Rhead said: “We’re very pleased to have awarded this contract to Biffa who have a strong track record in waste management throughout the UK and have demonstrated their commitment to improving recycling rates and providing households across both districts with an easy, efficient and reliable service.

“As part of this new contract, we are also working with our neighbouring councils to utilise the new state of the art material recovery facility currently under construction, which will make a real difference to the recycling capabilities of our region.”

Stratford District Council’s portfolio holder for climate change Councillor Ian Shenton added: “The new contract with Biffa also brings significant environmental benefits to our area, with the use of more energy efficient vehicles and smarter routing as well as changes to food waste collection processes which will reduce the volume of harmful greenhouse gases entering our waste streams.”

The councils' contract with Biffa Waste Services Ltd will run until July 2030.