New book provides definitive history of Leamington Tennis Court Club which is the oldest in the world

(l-r) Norman Hyde with his book Tennis: The Leamington Way and and Andy Dixon who is the chairman of Leamington Tennis Court Club.

Leamington Tennis Court Club's long and rich history is covered in a book being launched tomorrow which was written by one of its many illustrious members.

Tennis The Leamington Way, by Norman Hyde, covers the real tennis club in Bedford Street's existence and its importance to the town for more than 170 years from when it was established in 1848 to present day.

Norman, 76, who is best known as the motorcyclist who broke the World Sidecar Land Speed Record in 1972, has been a member at the court club - which is the oldest purpose built tennis club in the world - for more than 35 years and was its captain for ten years from the late 1990s.

Leamington Tennis Court Club in Bedford Street.

He will launch the book, which includes a foreword by HRH Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex who is an ambassador of the sport and honorary club member, at the club tomorrow, and proceeds from its sale will go to club funds.

Norman said: "I actually started writing the book about 11 years ago.

"But being able to concentrate on what I needed to do to get it finished was one of the few good things which came out of lockdown - it's 352 A4 pages long, so there's a lot of it."

The book covers how the club has been a significant venue both locally and nationally and how some of its members played an important part in the expansion of the town, the club and town's role in the establishment and growth of lawn tennis and more

The club lounge.

The club's members have included four Victoria Cross holders, the Earl of Cardigan who lead the Charge of the Light Brigade, a naval officer from HMS Victory, the first captain of the English cricket team to receive the Ashes Urn and Alfred Lyttelton the former MP for Warwick and Leamington who was the first man to play cricket and football for England.

Norman said: "I didn't realise what a holiday venue Leamington was.

"I've checked and our club's visitors books and some turned into one, two, three and four-week members' books

"It's had members of the aristocracy and high society play there, VIPs and famous actors including Ralph Richardson who was performing at the RSC down the road in the 1950s.

Former Leaminton Tennis Court Club member The Earl of Cardigan, who led the Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimea War.

"I learned so much about the club and the town while putting this book together, it was very interesting."

The book also includes the club's link to cricket, rackets and a history of and rules for long or field tennis.

Norman said he first started playing real tennis and joined the club after his doctor had told him to lose some weight and get some exercise.

He said: "It's a stunning game, if lawn tennis is like drafts this is chess 50 different types of serve

Former club member Alfred Lyttelton. Past MP for Warwick and Leamington and the first man to play cricket and football for England.

"The fact it has been going for more more than 150 years shows how good it is

"I once beat a world ranked number one player due to the handicap system, whatever your ability you have a chance of doing well."

Copies of Tennis: The Leamington Way are priced at £70 (plus p&p) for a standard edition and £160 (plus p&p) for a limited leather-bound special edition with gilt edged pages.