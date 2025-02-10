New branch of Webuyanycar opens in Leamington

Online car buying service webuyanycar has opened a new branch in Leamington.

The new ‘Pod’ branch opened today (Monday ) at the Holiday Inn off Olympus Avenue.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Leamington Spa is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

A webuyanycar Pod. Picture supplied.

He added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

"Our new branch in Leamington Spa will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”