New cancer treatment centre due to open at a private hospital site in Leamington
Nuffield Health and the Icon Group (Icon) are working together to develop a new Icon Cancer Centre to be built alongside Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital, which is a private hospital off Old Milverton Lane.
Icon will provide radiation oncology services which work alongside Nuffield Health’s existing cancer care.
Aldo Rolfo, Icon’s CEO for Europe, said: “By integrating advanced radiation oncology into Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital, we are improving access to advanced cancer care treatments, alleviating the pressure on the NHS and providing people with a local option.”
Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital director, Phil Curran, welcomed the expansion.
He said: “Nuffield Health’s goal has always been to introduce a world-class radiation therapy service that complements our comprehensive healthcare offering.
"This new centre will help ease wait times and provide patients in Warwickshire with advanced treatment options close to home.”