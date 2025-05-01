New cancer treatment centre due to open at a private hospital site in Leamington

The Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital, which is a private hospital off Old Milverton Lane in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

A new cancer treatment centre is due to open at a private hospital site in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuffield Health and the Icon Group (Icon) are working together to develop a new Icon Cancer Centre to be built alongside Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital, which is a private hospital off Old Milverton Lane.

Icon will provide radiation oncology services which work alongside Nuffield Health’s existing cancer care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldo Rolfo, Icon’s CEO for Europe, said: “By integrating advanced radiation oncology into Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital, we are improving access to advanced cancer care treatments, alleviating the pressure on the NHS and providing people with a local option.”

Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital director, Phil Curran, welcomed the expansion.

He said: “Nuffield Health’s goal has always been to introduce a world-class radiation therapy service that complements our comprehensive healthcare offering.

"This new centre will help ease wait times and provide patients in Warwickshire with advanced treatment options close to home.”