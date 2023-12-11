New captains start their year at Lutterworth Golf Club
New captains have started their year at Lutterworth Golf Club.
The three new captains have launched fundraising for their chosen charities with a competition to ‘guess the total length of the three drives’ and raffle to win a hamper. They also held a ten-hole competition for club members.
Men’s captain Tom Kiddie has been a member at the club for five years and is supporting Myeloma UK, and ladies’ captain Bridget Jenkins has been a member for 36 years and has Lutterworth and Villages Foodbank as her chosen charity. The new junior captain is 16-year-old Oliver Dempsey.
During their year as captains the trio will see the club celebrate its 120th birthday.
A club spokeswoman said: “The captains have already started planning for a full year of activities, as we celebrate the 120th year of the club and the opening of the new clubhouse in Spring 2024.”