Plans for a new CCTV camera in a picturesque Leamington town centre park have been put forward due to an “unfortunate increase in serious incidents and anti-social behaviour”.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has made the application which includes a six-metre column and CCTV camera to be installed next to the public footpath in The Pump Room Gardens.

Further details of the application can be found by searching for W/23/0622 on the council’s online planning portal.

Top: The blue dot shows where the CCTV camera and column would be located in The Pump Room Gardens. Bottom: The type of CCTV camera which would be installed.

The Pump Room Gardens has had several improvements made to it in recent years and hosts large public events during the spring and summer months.

It is also a thoroughfare for people walking between the south and north of the town centre.

But it has also been the scene of some serious crimes over the years too and can be a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

WDC’s Green Spaces Team (GST) has said: “The safety and security of park users are of paramount importance to us.

"Over the past few years there has been an unfortunate increase in serious incidents and antisocial behavior episodes in the Pump Room Gardens.

"It is imperative that the districts parks and green spaces are safe and attractive for both residents and visitors at all times of the day and night and where crime or the perceived fear of crime does not restrict or prevent usage of this site.

"The GST therefore welcome measures to improve the safety of this park.

“The proposed location seems optimum for enabling a wide coverage of the Pump Room Gardens in terms of enabling visual CCTV surveillance, which is vital to ensuring that our open spaces are safe and ‘feel safe’ to use.

“In regard to the camera itself it is welcomed that it will be operational both during the day and at night.”

The plans have supporters and objectors in equal measure.

Town conservation, preservation and improvement group The Leamington Society – whose members have done much to help improve the Grade II listed park over the years - has raised concerns about the appearance of the column and the need for a new CCTV camera.

Spokeswoman Barbara Lynn said: “We recognise that there are concerns about the safety of the Pump Room Gardens but have not seen reports of any increase in incidents in the local media.

"If the need is proved and some increase in security is felt necessary, we feel it important that the location chosen is as unobtrusive as possible, as it is in the latest proposal.

“We still however have concerns about the type of pole to be chosen .

"In place of a simple plain column, surely a more appropriate heritage-type design could be found to blend in with the light fittings.