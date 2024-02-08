Register
New clinic tongue-tie and lactation clinic for new babies opened in Leamington

Teresa Chambers had been running her Feeding UnTied Limited business from a rented therapy room in Kenilworth for six years before she opened the clinic in Tachbrook Park at the end of January
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT
A new tongue-tie and lactation clinic for parents with new babies has been opened in Leamington.

Teresa Chambers had been running her Feeding UnTied Limited business from a rented therapy room in Kenilworth for six years before she opened the clinic in Tachbrook Park at the end of January.

Teresa Chambers outside the new clinic she has opened in Leamington for her Feeding UnTied Limited business. Picture by Mike Baker.Teresa Chambers outside the new clinic she has opened in Leamington for her Feeding UnTied Limited business. Picture by Mike Baker.
Teresa Chambers outside the new clinic she has opened in Leamington for her Feeding UnTied Limited business. Picture by Mike Baker.
The clinic, which has clients from all over Warwickshire, is for parents whose babies are unable to feed or are struggling with feeding due to a restrictive movement of their tongue.

It also offers craniosacral therapy – an alternative, non invasive treatment that can help to relieve symptoms, especially pain – for all ages.

Teresa’s websites and more information about her business can be found here www.feeding-untied.co.uk and here www.tchambers-CranioSacral.co.uk

