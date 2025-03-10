New clinical psychology service opens in Warwick

Unlock Psychology Ltd, which is based in Saltisford, was founded by Dr Alastair Pipkin. Photo supplied

A new private clinical psychology service has opened in Warwick, covering the south Warwickshire area as well as providing online services.

Unlock Psychology Ltd, which is based in Saltisford, was founded by clinical psychologist Dr Alastair Pipkin, who has established and led clinical services in the NHS and written and directed academic programmes in university settings across the Midlands.

Services include: group skills-based workshops to help people understand and improve mental health, such as anxiety management; mindfulness and self-compassion; ADHD and autism diagnostic assessments; psychological therapy; and bespoke training, consultancy and mental health audits for businesses.

Dr Pipkin said: “Although Unlock Psychology Ltd is offering privately funded services initially, we are working on ways to offer free at the point of access services to the local community too to reduce barriers to accessing care.

“Our aim is to provide accessible, evidence-based services to address mental health difficulties and enable people and organisations to thrive.”

To find out more go to: https://www.unlockpsychology.co.uk/ or email: [email protected]