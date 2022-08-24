New coffee shop and restaurant open between Leamington and Warwick
The two shops have opened in units next to each other
Two new stores have opened in the Heathcote area between Leamington and Warwick.
Last weekend, Bewiched Coffee opened in a new unit in Vickers Way.
This is the 14th store the brand has opened in the UK.
A spokesperson from Bewiched Coffee said: “This is our second store in Warwickshire, situated in lower Heathcote and it will be getting two sister stores in Balsall Common and on Leamington Shopping Park before the end of the year.”
The brand also won the National QSR award for Customer Service in 2022, where they competed against more than 70 other hospitality brands.
At the end of July a new restaurant and take away called Harbury Catch opened at the same site.
As well as doing fish and chips, pies and kebabs, the restaurant also has a Filippo's Gelateria stall inside the store.