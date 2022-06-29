New ‘Crisis Cafe’ in Lutterworth will offer mental health support

The new drop-in centre will offer people mental health support in a relaxed environment.

A new ‘Crisis Cafe’ is to be opened in Lutterworth on Friday (July 1).

The new drop-in centre will offer people mental health support in a relaxed environment.

And it’s being launched to get behind people in the Lutterworth area after a Crisis Café was opened in Market Harborough last September.

They are there to support anyone feeling anxious or lonely or is struggling with depression or dependence on alcohol or other substances.

Lutterworth Crisis Café is having its opening event at The Wellbeing Hub at Lutterworth Sports Centre on Coventry Road from 11am to 12.30pm on Friday.

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups (LLR CCGs) and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) are working with Voluntary Action LeicesterShire (VAL) to open another 11 cafes this year and 10 more next year.

The cafés are for anyone over 18 to go and talk about their mental health – and no appointment needed.

Jacky Waring, of Market Harborough-based Beacon Care and Advice CIC, which is hosting, said: “Beacon is delighted to be running the twice weekly sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays which will allow members of the community to access support and advice to manage their mental health and wellbeing.

“The launch will be a valuable opportunity to meet with staff and local partners and allow the opportunity to find out how we can support some of the valuable work that is being undertaken in the local area,” said Jacky.

“We look forward to meeting with you all on 1 July 2022 for tea, coffee, refreshments, and networking.”

The Lutterworth café will be open from 5pm-9pm on a Wednesday and from 9am-1pm on Fridays.

It will run its first session after the launch next Wednesday (July 6).

The cafes are funded by the NHS and are supported by other partners including local authorities.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: ”These cafes are a great investment for the mental health and wellbeing of the residents of Lutterworth and its nearby villages.

“It can be hard for people to find this support and having it closer to where you live can only be a good thing.

“The council will be working with Beacon over the coming months to make sure that residents know about this valuable asset.”

Rosie Klair, project lead, urgent care and access pathway at Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted that Lutterworth is now open and it follows hot on the heels of last month’s opening at Coalville.

“With more cafes coming on board in July, August and September, our network will soon reach 15,with a further 10 to open in 2023.“

The grants are being administered on behalf of the NHS by Voluntary Action LeicesterShire, which will continue to work with the cafes as they set up and develop.

For more information visit: valonline.org.uk

View the fill list of cafes here: leicspart.nhs.uk