New crossing to be placed near Warwick Hospital to help staff access the new multi-storey car park

A new zebra crossing is to be built near Warwick Hospital to allow staff to reach a planned multi-storey hospital car park.

Objections from a member of the public had threatened to halt the scheme but a decision has been taken by Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Wallace Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton), to give the plan the go ahead.

Planning permission was granted last month for a 469-space multi-storey car park in Millers Road, Warwick, and that work will require the developer to provide a new crossing near the junction of Wathen Road.

The new car park off Millers Road in Warwick. Photo by SWFT

During the consultation process, Warwickshire Police confirmed they had no objection and Cllr John Holland (Lab, Warwick West) supported the proposal. But there was an objection from a member of the public who raised three areas of concern.

In a letter to the council he said vehicles were often parked in the location of the crossing and that an existing problem with visibility when leaving his drive was likely to get worse due to the installation of a guardrail.

He also raised the matter of increased litter from the number of people using the crossing and also the impact of the flashing light from the Belisha beacons.

The issues were addressed by planning officer Chris Morton in a report who explained: “Parking enforcement officers make regular visits to the area to enforce the existing restrictions and have visited Millers Road on 38 separate occasions in the past three months and issued three fixed penalty notices in that period.

“Waiting or parking on the new zig-zag markings, when introduced, will be an offence that can lead to penalty points in addition to a fine.

"The restrictions would be subject to enforcement and issue of a fixed penalty notice.

"Drivers are more likely to observe 'zig-zag' parking restrictions at a zebra pedestrian crossing than they do the current restrictions of double yellow lines and hospital keep clear markings.”

The report added that a shield would limit light pollution from the Belisha beacons and dismissed fears about increased litter because NHS staff were already parking in the area and using the existing crossing and refuge in Millers Road.