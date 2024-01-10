It will take place over two days.

A new cultural community festival will be coming to Warwick. Photo shows GV of St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The producer/director behind Leamington’s Art in the Park is bringing a new free community festival to Warwick.

Kate Livingston of Slate Events has announced the launch of the Warwick Pursuits Festival, a celebration of music, art, and culture that she says ‘promises to be one of the most exciting festivals of the year’.

The festival will take place over two days – June 22 and 23 – at St Nicholas Park.

The event will include activities featuring history, literature, music, dance, theatre art, sport and well-being.and live music.

Festival director Kate said she was excited to bring a two-day festival to her hometown and that she is “thrilled to offer a festival that caters to the local businesses, community groups, and charities of the town."

She added: “Warwick Pursuits is an immersive experience that goes beyond a typical festival. Guests can look forward to art installations, interactive experiences, workshops, local food and drinks.”

Slate Events is also producing a Pursuit Festival for Stratford in May.

Each festival will be customised to the town it is held in, with a focus on showcasing the local community.

Kate added: “We aim to showcase the unique aspects of each town and provide a platform for the local community to engage with and explore what makes their town special.”

Pursuits Festival is looking for local charities, community groups, performers, and commercial vendors who would like to be part of the Pursuits Festival.