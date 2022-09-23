New cycle parking in Leamington town centre to encourage more people to use their bikes

The improvements, aimed at supporting and encouraging sustainable travel, will see two covered ‘FalcoRail’ shelters installed in Chandos Street car park later this month, providing cycle parking for up to 18 bikes and two cargo bikes.

Permanent Sheffield parking stands are also being installed in Victoria Park for up 20 bikes, one cargo bike and nine children’s scooters.

More parking facilities for cyclist are being installed in Leamington town centre. Photo by Sarah Miners (S Miners Photos)

The existing cycle parking provision at Chandos Street will be removed to make way for the new shelters, so there will be a brief period during the construction where cycle parking is not available.

Alternative cycle parking is available nearby on the Parade outside Tesco, at various stands along Warwick Street and in Newbold Terrace.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The recent success of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cycling road race in Warwick District will have no doubt inspired a new generation of keen cyclists looking to explore our wonderful district.

“Providing secure cycle parking in key accessible parts of the town is crucial when promoting and championing sustainable travel.

"By installing these permanent facilities, we are encouraging more people to visit our towns and open spaces by bike, helping to reduce emissions whilst at the same time improving their own health and well-being.”

Sarah Windrum, chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) said: “Cycling is a great form of exercise, and it is becoming more and more popular.

"Once this work has been completed, the new facilities will provide secure storage for residents and visitors while they are shopping or enjoying the town’s leisure attractions.

"Promoting active travel is also key to CWLEP’s strategy to deliver green sustainable growth across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The space for children’s scooters and cargo bikes is a fantastic idea and will encourage families to cycle together as well as contribute towards the Government’s Net Zero targets.”