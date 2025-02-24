New defibrillator installed at Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre is the town's 32nd

The 32nd automated external defibrillator has been installed in Kenilworth at the town’s Scout and Guide Centre at the Castle Farm Leisure Centre site.

Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) and Kenilworth Scouts & Guides (KSG) worked together to got the device installed at the centre in Fishponds Road.

Richard Elliott, District Lead Volunteer of Kenilworth Scouts, said: “Our wonderful new facilities off Fishponds Road have brought significantly more footfall to this part of town with both indoor and outdoor activities greatly increased and we felt that the location of a 24/7 publicly accessible AED was something we should champion.

"KHS helped KSG secure a discount on an AED and then facilitated the donation of a cabinet from Abbey Medical Centre”.

“We are very grateful to both organisations for their input and generosity and are delighted to be able to provide this potentially life saving equipment to support our local community.”

For kore information about KHS visit www.kenilwortheartsafe.com