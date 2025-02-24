New defibrillator installed at Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre is the town's 32nd

By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The 32nd automated external defibrillator has been installed in Kenilworth at the town’s Scout and Guide Centre at the Castle Farm Leisure Centre site.

Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) and Kenilworth Scouts & Guides (KSG) worked together to got the device installed at the centre in Fishponds Road.

Richard Elliott, District Lead Volunteer of Kenilworth Scouts, said: “Our wonderful new facilities off Fishponds Road have brought significantly more footfall to this part of town with both indoor and outdoor activities greatly increased and we felt that the location of a 24/7 publicly accessible AED was something we should champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"KHS helped KSG secure a discount on an AED and then facilitated the donation of a cabinet from Abbey Medical Centre”.

As a result of collaboration between Kenilworth Scouts & Guides (KSG) and Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) the 32nd Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has now been installed in the Kenilworth Community at the new Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre (KSGC) adjoining Castle Farm Leisure Centre. Picture supplied.As a result of collaboration between Kenilworth Scouts & Guides (KSG) and Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) the 32nd Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has now been installed in the Kenilworth Community at the new Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre (KSGC) adjoining Castle Farm Leisure Centre. Picture supplied.
As a result of collaboration between Kenilworth Scouts & Guides (KSG) and Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) the 32nd Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has now been installed in the Kenilworth Community at the new Kenilworth Scout and Guide Centre (KSGC) adjoining Castle Farm Leisure Centre. Picture supplied.

“We are very grateful to both organisations for their input and generosity and are delighted to be able to provide this potentially life saving equipment to support our local community.”

For kore information about KHS visit www.kenilwortheartsafe.com

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice