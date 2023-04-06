New defibrillator installed in Lutterworth thanks to Scrabble group's efforts

The group raised some £2,500 through subscriptions and fundraising

Centre, Dr Meena Paul hands over the defibrillator to the group. Right, Jonny Weston of JAW Maintenance.

A Scrabble group’s subscriptions have seen a new defibrillator installed in Lutterworth.

The group was formed in 2021 with some ten members playing at Our Lady of Victories & St Alphonsus RC Church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as the subscriptions they paid began to mount up they decided to channel the funds into buying a defibrillator for the church.

To raise extra money they held a quiz night, raffle and also received support from friends and family, Lutterworth Rugby Club, the Lutterworth Lions and donations from individual members of the Church congregation.

And the group has now seen the defibrillator and security box installed at a cost of £2,500. Funds have also been set aside to pay for future maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A scrabble group spokeswoman said: “The defibrillator was kindly installed by Jonny Weston of JAW Maintenance and a plaque to mark the occasion has been fitted.

“The Parish Priest, Fr. Joel Nwalozie, performed a blessing service and Dr Meena gave a comprehensive demonstration on how to use the equipment, should it ever be needed, and Dr Jimmy explained how to give CPR.

“The scrabble group is deeply indebted to everyone who helped, in any way, to bring this dream to reality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group has now set its sights on further charity projects and is raising money through a bingo night the people of Turkey and Syria who have been impacted by the recent earthquake.