New exhibit co-created by curators and volunteers opens at museum in Warwick

A new exhibit that has been co-created by curators and volunteers at a museum in Warwick has now opened. Left shows the Market Hall Museum in Warwick (photo by Mike Baker) and right shows a new display (photo by Warwickshire County Council)

The ‘First Museum’ room at Market Hall Museum now features new displays exploring stories of the ‘who’ and the ‘why’ of antiquarian collecting traditions of the Warwickshire Natural History and Archaeology Society of the 19th century.

Themes include the beginnings of the society, collecting contexts, the role of women within the society, the society’s hidden voices, and collecting today.

The group of co-curators – which was made up of volunteers and curators – had been meeting up regularly since October 2024 to design, write text and select the objects in the display cases.

One of the new display sections. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Inspired by research by the project researcher and tour guide volunteers, the group picked out themes and individuals identified within the research.

Claudia Davies, collections assistant for the Unlocking Collections project, said: “This is the first time we have co-curated an exhibition at Heritage and Culture Warwickshire.

"It has been a massive learning curve but a very rewarding experience. This exhibition would not have been possible without the support and contributions of our volunteers.”

The Unlocking Collections project is funded by Arts Council England.

Lucy Tibbles, volunteer co-ordinator, added: “This project has been a unique opportunity to engage our community. We are proud of what the team of volunteers have achieved.

"Working with our curators to “co-curate” the story of our founding collection, they have brought new perspectives and skills to the team.

"Many of the volunteers have discovered a passion for local history and we are delighted to find them new volunteer roles within Heritage and Culture Warwickshire.”