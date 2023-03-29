New family-run micropub looking forward to meeting community after opening site in Warwick

The micropub opened earlier this month.

A new family-run micropub has opened up in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ale Hub, which is run by the McDiarmid, opened up on March 1 in Chase Meadow Square and it is currently one of seven open across the country – with the others being in Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, Droitwich, Worcester and Kingswinford.

The Ale Hub has recently opened in Chase Meadow. Pictured: Lisa-Jayne Richards. Photo by Mike Baker

When asked why they chose Warwick as a location, Connor McDiarmid from Ale Hub said: “Warwick is a lovely place which suited our brand perfectly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Chase Meadow Square estate has a really nice community feel and we felt like it needed an Ale Hub to complete the row of shops.”

Talking about how the business came about, Connor said: "The Ale Hub Micropub is a family run business who's goal is to revitalise the local pub scene and provide the community with a choice of refreshing and well-kept beverages in a relaxed and friendly environment.

"This was based on personal experiences at existing drinking establishments where the ale was often poorly kept and the lines were not properly maintained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ale Hub opened in Warwick on March 1. Photo by Mike Baker

"We decided to create an establishment where quality and cleanliness were the priority.

"At the Ale Hub you know this is guaranteed and all our drinks have been kept properly and treated with the respect they deserve, meaning you get a fantastic service and most importantly a delicious drink.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Warwick Ale Hub will be selling a range of gins, wines and will have revolving cask ales.

The family is keen to meet more of the community after opening up earlier this month.

Inside the Ale Hub in Chase Meadow. Photo by Mike Baker

"Feedback has been really good so far we are just looking to keep growing and seeing lots of new faces over the next few weeks,” said Connor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There’s still a lot of people who don’t know we have opened yet.

“We can’t wait to welcome lots of people to our pub and hopefully they have a great time when they do visit us.”

Warwick’s Ale Hub is open Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm.

Inside the Ale Hub in Chase Meadow. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about the Ale Hub in Warwick or to book a table, go to: https://www.alehub.co.uk/locations/ale-hub-warwick/