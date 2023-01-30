New free exhibition looks at the history of the computer games industry in Leamington

Silicon Spa: Video Games in Leamington will be held at Leamington Art Gallery and Museum until May 8.

A new free exhibition which looks at the history of the computer games industry in Leamington has been opened in the town.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey starting in the mid-1980’s and up to present day where the scene continues to grow and thrive.

Leamington is known in the industry as ‘Silicon Spa’ because it is the centre of one of the oldest and largest clusters of video games companies in the UK, which makes a significant impact on the global stage, employs around 2,500 people and has helped to shape the life of the town for more than 30 years.

Employees work in all kinds of roles - from concept art to coding, and sound design to community engagement.

This exhibition traces the history of the gaming industry in Leamington and the surrounding area and gives a glimpse into the working lives of games developers.

Visitors of all ages can try their hand at designing a video game.

Lily Crowther, curator at the arts gallery and museum, said: “It’s been fascinating to see inside the video games industry, which most people in Leamington don’t even know is here – hopefully the exhibition will help demystify it.”