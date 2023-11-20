Packed with captivating features, the app offers immersive trails and helpful guides, digital loyalty cards, money saving offers, local events, competitions and informative local guides.It aims to build a community of support for the town centre, encouraging users to uncover Leamington’s hidden treasures, have fun exploring new things and actively support businesses.

A new Love Leam app launched by BID Leamington to showcase town centre businesses is now available to download for free.

Packed with captivating features, the app offers immersive trails and helpful guides, digital loyalty cards, money saving offers, local events, competitions and informative local guides.

It aims to build a community of support for the town centre, encouraging users to uncover Leamington’s hidden treasures, have fun exploring new things and actively support businesses.

Henry Jinman, of Vicinity and Stephanie Kerr, of BID Leamington, with the new Love Leam app.

Over 60 businesses are already featured – with Head, Hart & Co, Turtle Bay, Plan Burito and Café Waf Waf among those with tempting deals and loyalty offers to take advantage of right now.

The app also offers a variety of fun and useful trails including a gallery guide and cocktail trail, alongside dog friendly shops and eateries, and shoe shopping guides in the town centre, as well as information on everything from parking to accommodation and attractions.

The Love Leam app has been developed by Leamington-based software development company Vicinity, which runs the successful LoyalFree platform that is available in more than 40 towns and cities across the UK.

BID Leamington is the organisation behind the town’s popular royal-leamington-spa.co.uk website, the popular Love Leam promotions and annual events including the Lantern Parade and Leamington Food and Drink Festival.

To celebrate the launch, BID Leamington is running a competition in which those who download the app before December 31 can enter into a draw to win a £200 shopping spree via the ‘competitions’ section.

Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director of BID Leamington, said: "We are delighted to have launched the

Love Leam app which is designed to support local businesses and enhance the experience for residents

and visitors.

“It is great to be working with Henry Jinman and his team at Vicinity. Being locally-based means they have great knowledge and passion for Leamington so were perfectly positioned to develop an app which enhances the experience of visiting our town centre.

“We will continue to develop the app over time, adding even more features, and we hope residents and visitors alike will rally behind it.”

Henry Jinman, Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity, added: “I feel honoured to provide this app for the town. I love Leam and want to help everyone to explore, eat out, make connections, shop local and make the most of our beautiful town centre. That is what this app is designed to do, for residents and visitors alike

To download the app for free, visit www.loveleamington.com or search ‘Love Leam’ on the iOS and Google play store.