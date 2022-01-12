New fund launched to help community groups and organisations in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth adapting and recovering due to the pandemic

A new fund has been launched to help community groups and not-for-profit organisations in the Warwick district that are supporting vulnerable people during the ongoing pandemic. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

A new fund has been launched to help community groups and not-for-profit organisations in the Warwick district that are supporting vulnerable people during the ongoing pandemic.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available from Warwick District Council to organisations that are recovering or adapting their service to provide support in the community, tackling issues such as loneliness and isolation and delivering support for mental health or financial hardship.

In addition, the fund will also look to support events, projects and initiatives aimed at community commemoration, remembering those who have lost their lives or suffered during the pandemic.

Cllr Judy Falp, cabinet member for community protection, said: “The pandemic has demonstrated the vital work that our local support groups and organisations provide for our communities, but it’s also had a detrimental impact on their finances.

“I would encourage as many organisations as possible to come forward and apply for this funding, and I thank them for the continued service they have provided to the most vulnerable in our district.”