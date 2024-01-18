New funding scheme launches to support residents in Warwick district during the cost-of-living crisis

The scheme will offer grants of up to £3,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new funding scheme has been launched to support residents in the Warwick district during the cost-of-living crisis.

Launched on Monday (January 15), community organisations are invited to apply to Warwick District Council’s Cost-of-Living Fund from which grants of up to £3,000 are available to support projects or initiatives that could help households to ease pressures caused by financial hardship.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new funding scheme has been launched to support residents in the Warwick district during the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new funding is targeted at not-for profit groups and charities to set up or expand schemes that could benefit individuals or families who may be struggling.

Projects that would be considered for funding include the provision of school holiday activities and meals out of term time for families and children, supporting mental health and wellbeing, offering financial advice and information, or supplying food and other household essentials to those in need.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for communities and leisure, Councillor Jim Sinnott said: “We are very aware of the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on the most vulnerable groups in our community.

"These grants will be allocated to allow small, grass roots organisations to boost their current offering or kick start a new project that could make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on the conditions and how to apply for a grant through the Cost-of-Living Fund can be found on Warwick District Council’s website at: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20615/community_grants/1874/cost_of_living_fund

Applications can be made until February 10.