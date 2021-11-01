New grant launched to help organisations such as charities in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that are critically impacted by Covid

Third sector organisations in Warwick district, such as charities and not-for-profit businesses, that have been critically impacted by the pandemic and government restrictions are being invited to apply for a new ‘one-off’ grant payment

The new ARG (Additional Restriction Grant) Third Sector Support Scheme, which launched on November 1, is targeted at those organisations that have been unable to raise income through traditional channels and have limited scope to diversify their operations.

Warwick District Council has received £1.4m through the Government’s ARG allocation and has partnered with the Coventry and Warwickshire Cooperative Development Agency (CWCDA) to support the third sector.

The council’s new scheme will be administered by CWCDA, a not-for-profit organisation that provides a range of enterprise, employability and financial inclusion services, to the third sector.

Applications are invited from all third sector organisations that have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

100 successful recipients will be awarded a grant payment of £12,500.

In addition, they will receive a business health check, tailored advice and mentoring support.

Cllr John Cooke, portfolio holder for place and economy said: “We are very aware of the detrimental impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on our third sector, especially those whose existence relies on being able to raise income from events or face to face activities which have been cancelled or restricted.

"These organisations often provide essential services to our community particularly to the most vulnerable.

“It’s important to stress that this is a grant not a loan, so I would therefore urge businesses who may now be eligible to make an application and access the support which is now available to them.”