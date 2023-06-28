New group formed to 'protect', 'preserve' and 'enhance' Newbold Comyn in Leamington

The Friends of Newbold Comyn are “looking forward to providing a voice and helping to shape any future decisions that affect the district’s largest green space.

A new group “dedicated to protecting, preserving and enhancing” Newbold Comyn in Leamington has been formed.

Members of The Friends of Newbold Comyn (FoNC) are “looking forward to providing a voice and helping to shape any future decisions that affect the district’s largest green space”.

Sean Russell is the chairman of FoNC.

From L-R front row: Christy Wannop, Sue Wharton, Jane Chatterton, Paul Gilligan, Tim Atherton, Matt Black and Kristy Ward. Back row: Sean Russell, Carrie Terry, Hilary Phelvin, Kate Pittel, Mike Hornsby. Picture supplied

He said: “Protecting the comyn and ensuring that all users have an equal opportunity to enjoy the open space and natural surroundings is top of our agenda.

“The natural habitat, the wildlife and landscape, the archaeology and heritage of the comyn – these must all be protected for future generations to enjoy and value.

"We particularly want to make sure that activities that take place at Newbold pose no risk or detriment to habitats, species or other users.”

FoNC are keen to attract a diverse membership which represents the many different groups which use the comyn for both recreation and business use.

This includes runners and footballers, horse riders, fitness instructors, professional dog walkers and cyclists.

Sean said: “As long as members align with the aims of the group, all are welcome.

“So many different people currently use the comyn and we’re keen to protect that freedom for everyone.”

Members say they have already had some positive responses from a number of Warwick district councillors.

