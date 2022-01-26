New guide created for developers working on Warwickshire's roads

A document has been produced by Warwickshire County Council to assist developers when working on the region’s roads

The Warwickshire Design Guide covers everything from residential street design and traffic calming through to flood risk and green infrastructure.

Cllr Wallace Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton), the portfolio holder for transport and planning, explained to cabinet meeting of the council on Tuesday (January 25) why the guide was needed.

He said: “Currently there is no documentation that actually sets out the county council’s expectations in terms of supporting developers and designers preparing to deliver improvements in our highway network.

“The new guide will actually provide comprehensive guidance in respect of all transportation infrastructure and the design of roads.

“The draft went out for engagement with local developers, designers and borough and district councils and, in the spring of 2021, we had a series of virtual seminars. It is a highly important document for the wider community because it does set down quite clearly the standards of safety, sustainability and accessibility of all built developments.

“The guide will be a live document that will be available on the county’s website and it will be reviewed annually to ensure it is up to date.”

There was unanimous support for adoption of the new guide.

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour and the Vale) said: “This is rather an important document if we are to have consistency. It is important when we are looking at new developments that developers understand their commitments.”

And Cllr Heather Timms (Con, Earl Craven) added: “I’d like to welcome this design guide. It really increases the transparency of what we do within our transport planning team and it makes it available to the wider public who are able to see the requirements. I’m really excited.”