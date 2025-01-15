New gym with a boxing ring and MMA cage set to open in Warwick
Foundry Gym, which is part of a franchise, is set to open in Millers Road on January 25.
The new site is owned by Aran Singh, Sunny Singh and Jat Singh and they hope that the new site will be a welcome addition to the community.
Aran said: “We decided to open a gym in Warwick because Foundry Gyms are growing rapidly, across not just the West Midlands now, but across the country.
"We felt that Warwick and the wider area would be a great place for the next Foundry.
"We’ve seen the great impact that Foundry has on the community and we wanted to bring that to this town.
“People can expect a real community gym that catering for everyone’s needs.
"It’s not just your standard gym. As well as the core gym, we have a boxing ring, MMA cage, sauna and an ice bath.”
The gym will officially open on January 25 at 10am and the owners said there will be DJ, freebies and games running on the day.
Aran added: “We would like to encourage people to come check out the gym.
"We’ve got something for everyone. Those who are beginners and those who are fitness fanatics – as well as everyone in between.
"We’re trying to create a great community in Warwick and want everyone to help us in making it a special place.”
For more information about the gym and membership go to: https://foundry-gym.co.uk/warwick/