New hair salon welcomed to Warwick's independent shopping street

Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, with Katrina Leal, who offers beauty treatments at the salon, and Kate Doxey, owner of the salon. Photo supplied

A new business has been welcomed to the ranks of Warwick' s independent shopping street.

Before Christmas, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington officially cut a ribbon marking the opening of Kate Doxey Hair in Smith Street - adding to the range of small independent businesses there.

Kate has been in hairdressing for more than 16 years and is well-known with in Warwick and Leamington.

Kate has completed her education with all NVQs and furthered her career and developed her expertise when she was taken on by the world known hairdressers Toni & Guy.

As well as hair styling the salon will also be offering beauty services too with Katrina Leal covering most beauty treatments and brow specialist Marcie Bartlam.

Kate said: "I feel very privileged and excited to be able to get to the position to open my own place.