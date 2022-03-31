Expansion is on the cards for a family business on the outskirts of Oxhill after it was given permission to build a second house on its premises to help ramp up security.

Red Horse Fuels already has an annual turnover in excess of £15m, employing 45 people at its site in Banbury Road but security concerns had hindered further growth.

At a planning meeting of Stratford District Council last month, councillors were told about the security risks by family member Sarah Whalley-Hoggins who explained: “It is clear that we are very susceptible to the work of criminal gangs precisely because of the high value fuel products we sell and the rural and isolated location.”

A decision on a second home - allowing owners and their families to live on site to increase security - was deferred at that meeting to see if the two properties could be linked to the business through planning conditions.

At the planning meeting on March 30, permission was granted as long as both homes were occupied by those linked to Red Horse Vale Ltd.

Planning agent Natasha da Silva said: “We do not necessarily agree that the existing dwelling needs an occupancy restriction as its physical connection to the office and shop and location at the centre of the site means that it would not be a desirable location to live for someone not associated with the business. However, if members deemed an occupation restriction for both dwellings was necessary we would accept the condition.”

The decision means that the family will be allowed to build a two-storey four-bed manager’s house as well as install CCTV and fencing at the site - a plan supported by Warwickshire Police who commented that the isolated nature of the business made it a target for theft and that the presence of another capable guardian would prove a deterrent.