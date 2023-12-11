Residents can carry out cash transactions and get help for more complicated issues

The hub will open this week

A banking hub is set to open in Lutterworth this week.

The hub will be based on the High Street in the former Lodge Farm Shop and opens on Friday (December 15). It will provide a counter service operated by the Post Office where customers of major banks and building societies can carry out cash transactions.

There will also be a ‘community banker’ service with staff from a different bank available on each day of the week for more complicated issues.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday will see Barclays at the hub, while there’s Natwest on Tuesday, Santander on Wednesday, HSBC on Thursday and Lloyds on Fridays.

It is being provided by Cash Access UK – a company owned and operated by nine major banks.

Chief executive Gareth Oakley said: “I’m pleased to open the new Hub in Lutterworth. We have lots of hubs across the country and the feedback is terrific. I know it’ll make a big difference to residents and businesses in the town.”

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa will be opening the hub. He said: "The Lutterworth Banking Hub is a welcome addition to the town and one I know will be welcomed by residents who will be pleased to be able to receive support from their bank without the need to travel further afield."

Advertisement

Advertisement