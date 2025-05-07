New independent menswear shop opens in Leamington town centre
A new independent menswear shop has opened in Leamington town centre.
Perennial is situated at 5 Satchwell Court.
Its owners have said: “The brand promises unwavering reliability and consistency in both quality and design, offering garments that are durable and built to last.
"Perennial clothing is versatile, suitable for any season, and embodies a commitment to enduring style.
"Our clothes are timeless, uncomplicated, easy to afford, easy to care for, effortless and versatile.”
To find out more about the shop and brand visit https://perennial-menswear.com/