New independent menswear shop opens in Leamington town centre

New menswear shop Perennial has opened in Satchwell Court, Leamington. Picture supplied.

A new independent menswear shop has opened in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perennial is situated at 5 Satchwell Court.

Its owners have said: “The brand promises unwavering reliability and consistency in both quality and design, offering garments that are durable and built to last.

"Perennial clothing is versatile, suitable for any season, and embodies a commitment to enduring style.

"Our clothes are timeless, uncomplicated, easy to afford, easy to care for, effortless and versatile.”

To find out more about the shop and brand visit https://perennial-menswear.com/