New independent travel agency opens in Leamington town centre

The new branch of the Club Voyages independent travel agency in Regent Street, Leamington. Left: manager Rachel Burden. Right: senior travel consultant Emma-Louise Willis. Picture supplied.

Leamington is welcoming a new business to its high street with the opening of Club Voyages - an independent travel agency “bringing a fresh, modern approach to tailor-made holidays”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading the new store in Regent Street are two well-known local travel experts — manager Rachel Burden and senior travel consultant Emma-Louise Willis — who together boast 40 years of experience helping Warwickshire travellers plan their perfect getaways.

Both are familiar faces in the town and have trusted reputations meaning the new agency is already attracting loyal clients and new faces alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel began her career with Thomas Cook working at the former branch in the Parade, while Emma-Louise spent many years with Carrick Travel in Warwick Street.

A new branch of the independent travel agency Club Voyages has opened in Regent Street, Leamington. Pictures supplied.

Club Voyages, which has its first retail venue in Clarendon Park, Leicester, says it is part of a “new generation of independent stores” which aims to “buck the national trend of larger travel chains closing high street stores”.

The company says that “instead it is investing in beautiful, design-led shops where customers can sit down, talk through ideas, and enjoy a truly personal service”.

Founder Sam Ballard, a travel journalist, said: “There’s still huge value in real expertise and face-to-face advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve created spaces where people can dream about their next trip — whether that’s a family adventure, a romantic escape, or a once-in-a-lifetime journey — and know they’re in safe hands.”

The Leamington branch has already opened but will hold an official launch event on Friday (November 7).

For more information visit www.clubvoyages.uk