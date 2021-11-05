New indoor market aiming to support local businesses to be held in Southam

A new indoor market with the theme ‘shop local’ will be take place in Southam

The first market will be on November 20 at the Grange Hall in Coventry Road.

The market, which will be held the third Saturday of each month, is being organised by volunteers from Southam First, with Southam WI providing the refreshments.

Although Southam is an ancient market town, and was awarded its market charter nearly 800 years ago, its weekly market stopped in 2020 and there are currently no plans to revive it.

However, inspired by the popularity of indoor markets in nearby villages, Southam First’s volunteers are arranging for the new monthly indoor market to take place on Saturdays from 10am to 12.30pm.

Graham Foster, the town Mayor and chair of Southam First, said: “We hope to attract visitors from both Southam and the wider community, and we aim to provide a wide range of goods for sale, including food and drink, home and garden wares, gifts, crafts and clothes, emphasising local producers.”

Alongside the stalls, the market will also showcase the town’s retailers and service providers, with space for them to display their publicity material.

Graham added: “Lockdown made us all rediscover the importance of community and supporting local producers, so we are confident that the market will be very popular.”

The dates for the first four markets are: November 20, December 18, February 19 and March 19. (There will be no market in January 2022 because the Hall has a prior booking.)

Organisers say that if the market proves to be popular with both stallholders and customers, then it will continue indefinitely on the third Saturday of every month.