New information board charts the history of 'Top Park' in Leamington town centre

By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
The installation of an information board charting the history of Christchurch Gardens, also known as ‘Top Park’, in Leamington was officially marked in the Gardens last week.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sarah Millar cut the celebratory red ribbon to mark the end of this two year project, which was funded through a

Councillor Grant.

The Board is centrally situated towards the southern edge of Christchurch Gardens (still know to many locals as ‘Top Park’) at the top of the

The installation of an information board charting the history of Christchurch Gardens in Leamington was officially marked in the Gardens last week. Credit: David ChantreyThe installation of an information board charting the history of Christchurch Gardens in Leamington was officially marked in the Gardens last week. Credit: David Chantrey
The installation of an information board charting the history of Christchurch Gardens in Leamington was officially marked in the Gardens last week. Credit: David Chantrey

Parade.

It tells the story of the episcopalian church built in 1825 on land gifted by Edward Willes and is illustrated with original photographs and drawings kindly supplied by Warwickshire County Records Office and Leamington Library.

Conceived by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens, it was extensively researched by long- term Friend Richard Ward, in consultation with Leamington History Group, Warwickshire County Records Office and Leamington Library.

It is an attractive, sturdy but unobtrusive and very readable addition to the Gardens and is just the latest in a number of improvement projects instigated by the Friends Group since its formation in 2018.

Alison Chantrey, Chair of the Friends, said: “The History Interpretation Board has been a project of collaboration and consultation between many parties.

"The County Council for funding, the District Council for design and layout work plus the task of installation and the various groups and organisations who have offered so much advice and support in achieving a successful outcome’.

Other Friends projects include a noticeboard on the edge of the tennis courts, the renovation of one of the three listed red telephone boxes on the edge of the Gardens as a mini art gallery (Art Box). And a finger post was erected just in time for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, pointing to other Leamingtons in the Commonwealth.

The Friends hold six-weekly Tidy-Up mornings – open to all. Easily identified in their high-viz tabards, participants pick up litter and undertake light gardening duties with tools kindly supplied by id verde.

Many residents have contributed ideas and suggestions to the latest project, the development of a Masterplan by landscape architects plinke. The intention is to continue to enhance the Gardens and ensure their future for generations to come.

To find out more about their work, visit the Friends’ Facebook Page: @FriendsofChristchurchGardens

