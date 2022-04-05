Bill Wareing (left) with his dog Brodie, and Lauren McDonnell with her dachshund Rolo

The opening of a new independent pet shop in Kenilworth is set to get tails wagging all over the town.

‘It’s a Dog’s World and Friends’ will be opening on Saturday, April 9 in Talisman Shopping Centre at the old Charles Ager unit by former Kenilworth School pupil and animal-lover Lauren McDonnell, from Baginton.

The shop will feature all sorts of products for a variety of pets, including homemade toys and cakes for pets made by Lauren herself.

Lauren, 24, had originally worked in a pet shop in Cheylesmore in Coventry, and found her entrepreneurial streak during the first lockdown in 2020 when she baked cakes for dogs and sold them online under the name ‘It’s a Dog-Eat-Cake World’.

An owner of two dachshunds, Rex and Rolo, Lauren knew there was a good market for homemade pet products, especially when so many people bought a pet during the pandemic.

She then branched out into making further items for dogs with her sister business ‘It’s a Dog’s World’.

With her experience at the pet shop in Cheylesmore and business success under her belt, Lauren decided to take the plunge and open her first shop in Kenilworth – for all pets rather than just dogs.

She said: “I’ve loved pets all my life – I’ve owned just about every animal you can think of – and my work in a pet shop made me realise just how much I’d like to run one of my own.

“I had looked at places in Leamington and Warwick to open it, but I’m a bit of a home bird, so Kenilworth was the place where I really wanted to open my first shop.”

Property agents Wareing & Co marketed the unit and were able to complete the deal quickly for Lauren.

Lauren added: “Kenilworth is such a friendly place, and the residents really love to support independent businesses.

"I’ve already had support from passers-by and other businesses in Talisman as I’ve been getting my shop ready for opening.