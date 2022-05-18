New Leamington gym is holding an open day to show people why they believe they are 'different from a regular gym'

Helen, Tim and Megan Exeter at their gym Megabox Fitness in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.

A new family-run gym in Leamington town centre which opened during lockdown is holding an open day event on Saturday (May 21) to showcase the innovative way it holds fitness sessions.

Megabox Fitness, on the first floor inside The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street, provides an express 45-minute digital circuit workout combining fitness and boxing.

The gym was set up and is run by Tim Exeter - a physical coach with more than 30 years of experience in International and professional rugby and football.

Leamington Courier reporter Oliver Williams is put through his paces at Megabox Fitness in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker

Tim has also trained world champions from England Rugby such as Ben Cohen and Steve Thompson, India Cricket – Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, World Champion racing driver and Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley, world heavyweight boxer Carlos Takam and Ryder Cup golfer Nicolas Colsearts.

Tim is supported by his daughter and co-founder Megan - a fitness coach and personal trainer who is on hand to guide members around the circuit and also features in its instructional videos - and his wife Helen who teaches pilates from her studio at the gym.

Tim said: “The idea is to provide a non-conventional gym experience that works the whole body combining and alternating between boxing and fitness exercises with short rests in between.

"The idea is that people can go at their own pace, it’s not intimidating, you don’t have to be a boxer, your technique will improve as you go along.”

Tim Exeter and his daughter Megan demonstrate an exercise to Leamington Courier reporter Oliver Williams on one of the fitness stations at Megabox Fitness in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.

Tim said the gym’s members are from a range of age groups from their teens up to their 70s.

People are fitted with a heart rate monitor so the trainers can keep an eye on the intensity of their workout.

The circuit changes every month to add variety.

Tim said: “It’s a cool space – we wanted to provide something different from a regular gym.

Megan Exeter puts Leamington Courier reporter Oliver Williams through his paces at Megabox Fitness in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.

The Exeter’s set up Mega Box about a year ago while Covid restrictions were still in place but the gym has now started up classes, small group and personal training sessions.

Tim said: "Lockdown was good in the way that it got more of the nation thinking about moving but fast food delivery companies also did very well during that time as well so a lot of people now have that desire to recover from that.

"For some, that willingness to get fit and stay active dropped off so we want to encourage them to get back into that in a new way.

“And now, with more people hybrid working or working from home, they can fit sessions in with us in their busy schedules.”

The open day event will take place from 11am to 2pm and free trial sessions can also be booked on the gym’s website.

To find out more about Megabox Fitness visit https://www.megaboxfitness.com/