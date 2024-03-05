New Leamington tabletop fantasy battle game company has eco-friendly ethos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new small business with an eco-friendly ethos and formed by four friends from Leamington has launched its first product which will appeal to fans of the high fantasy genre – a tabletop battle game.

Novus Malum, published by Enviro Games in December 2023, pits an army of dwarves against a horde of knomes and includes paintable miniature figurines for both sets of fighters.

Jack Vickery, Daniel Phillips, Chris Hewison and Andy Glover are all enthusiastic board and card game players and were inspired to create Novus Malum by the globally popular Warhammer franchise.

Daniel said: “We are aiming to produce fun, engaging games – starting with tabletop before hopefully branching into board and card games - while placing sustainability at the heart of what we do.

"Our mission is to change the mindset of an industry which, we believe, does not pay much attention to the impact the space has on our environment.

"We are looking to inject an environmental conscience through, for example, removing or reducing oil-based and plastic components where possible, leveraging more environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and partnering with local design, printing and manufacturing companies to support the development or our products.”

In Novus Malum (A New Evil), players take control of either the Knomes of Knarlwood from the Fallen Kingdom or the Dwarves of Anvil Keep from the Royal Kingdom of Konior across a campaign of up to five scenarios.