New life breathed into village pub near Leamington and Warwick as it bounces back from lockdown

Tim Sidwell and Mark Williams took over the Cottage Tavern in Ashorne near Warwick in May 2021 spending several weeks decorating, adding new furnishings, transforming the cellar, and re-designing the garden before opening to the public on June 19.

New life has been breathed into a south Warwickshire pub despite many pubs being forced to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Cottage Tavern in Ashorne, near Leamington and Warwick, has undergone a major transformation with new managers in charge.

Mark and Tim, who are both directors of Ghost Inns Ltd, have been friends for over 17 years when they worked together at The Howard Arms in Ilmington. They decided to combine their knowledge and experiences of the pub trade and open their own pub in Ashorne. They are currently in the process of buying the lease.

The chef, Ryan Davies, was trained at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Academy and was awarded ‘apprentice of the year’. He has also worked under a Michelin starred chef at Bistro Bruno Loubet.

Mark and Tim have also introduced a regular live music night and quiz night which have both proved popular.

Mark said: “We are delighted to have brought our experience and passion to The Cottage Tavern and revitalised a tired village pub.

"It’s been our aim to make the local community and the wider area proud and to give everyone a pub they can love whether its popping in for a half pint of ale or enjoying a three-course meal.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and putting The Cottage Tavern firmly on the culinary map as a destination pub in Warwickshire”.

The Cottage Tavern is closed on a Mondays and opens on a Tuesday at 5pm.

It is then open from noon until close from Wednesday to Sunday.