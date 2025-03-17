New market set to take place at historic Warwick landmark

One of Warwick’s most iconic buildings is set to host a new market for the town.

Warwick Town Council and the team at the Lord Leycester have joined together for the initiative, which is due to next month.

It is set to take place at the Medieval site in High Street on the first and third Wednesday of every month – with the first taking place on April 2 from 10am to 4pm.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick is set to host a market twice a month. Photo supplied

The Lord Leycester, which reopened for the season earlier this month after taking a break over the winter months, has been a home to military veterans for more than 450 years.

Master of the Lord Leycester, Dr Heidi Meyer, said: “We are excited to host the Warwick Town Council initiative to host a Wednesday Warwick market – it will be a small and traditional market set against the back drop of the Lord Leycester medieval buildings – a perfect venue.”

A selection of stalls will join the market including: a fruit and vegetable stall, Indian snacks, a bakery, cheesemonger and fishmonger – with more to be confirmed.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council added: “We’re excited to announce we have joined up with The Lord Leycester to bring a new Wednesday Market to Warwick town centre.

“This is a small, compact market designed to offer local produce to residents and visitors to Warwick."

For more information about having a stall go to: https://forms.gle/rVf2FezELreSEN7R7