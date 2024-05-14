New Mayor of Warwick set to take on the chains of office - and the community are invited to the ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Mayor of Warwick set to take on the chains of office this month - and members of the community are being invited to the official ceremony.

On Tuesday May 23 from 6.30pm, Warwick Town Council will hold its Annual Meeting of the Town Council, which includes Warwick Mayor Making (the inauguration of the Town’s new Mayor).

All members of the public are being invited to attend the event.

The ceremony will see the outgoing mayor, Cllr Oliver Jacques, hand over the chains of office to the new Mayor.

St. Marys Church in Warwick will host the annual mayor-making ceremony. Photo of St Mary's Church just before road closures were lifted. Photo by Mike Baker

The mayor elect for the 2024/25 period is Cllr Dave Skinner, the current deputy mayor, and Cllr Jackie D’Arcy is proposed as the deputy mayor elect for the term.

Once again, the meeting and ceremony will be held at St Mary’s church in Warwick.

It is a historical setting for the inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick.

The Mayor of Warwick is a role steeped in tradition and ceremony. Since 1664, the Mayor of Warwick has been the First Citizen of Warwick and represents the town, with the insignia of the mace, robes, and chains of office.

The Mayor of Warwick attends both historic and contemporary events, meet with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events which have a community-inclusive or town-wide significance.

The Mayor’s diary is co-ordinated by Angela Clarke at the town council.