New Mayor of Warwick set to take on the chains of office at annual Mayor Making ceremony

The new Mayor of Warwick set to be elected is Councillor Parminder Singh Birdi. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The Annual Meeting of Warwick Town Council, which includes the Warwick Mayor Making – the inauguration of the town’s new mayor – is being held tonight in the Great Hall at Warwick Castle.

The inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick as First Citizen of Warwick, is a role steeped in tradition and ceremony that dates back to 1664.

The new Mayor of Warwick set to be elected is Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi – the current deputy mayor – who will be taking over from the current mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington.

The deputy mayor elect is Cllr Noel Butler.

The Mayor attends historic and contemporary events, meet with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.