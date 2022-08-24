New medical piercing business opens in Warwick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Tracy Perkins who has recently opened an VNS Daith shop in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

A clinic that specialises medical, acupuncture and cosmetic piercing has opened in Warwick.

Tracy Perkins recently opened VNS Daith in Emscote Road.

Building on her history as a cosmetic piercer, Tracy now runs the business which offers medical piercings, among other services, including daith piercings, which have been known to help conditions such as migraines.

Tracy said: “My history is as a cosmetic body piercer – I have been doing it for about 25 years.

"About five years ago, I teamed up with doctors from the London Migraine Clinic and did the study clinical trials on Medical VNS Daith piercing and never looked back.

"I have also been studying Acupuncture piercings with Ria Van Der Spek one of the Netherlands leading experts.

The recently opened VNS Daith shop in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

"I have been renting clinic space working from five clinics throughout the UK.

"I have a clinic in Harley Street in London that I service once a month, Manchester that I run for two days once a fortnight, Taunton on the first Saturday of every month, St Charles Hospital in Notting Hill once a week and The Sanctuary in Upminster once a week.

“I have trained people in Upminster, Notting Hill and Manchester so I don't have to travel any more.

“I also have two trained practitioners in Holland that offer VNS Daith under my brand and I am training more people very soon.

“I am also looking to train more people in the UK.

"I also have a second treatment room here and I am looking for other therapists to operate form here.”

When asked why she picked Warwick, Tracy said: “I have been looking for a suitable place in the Midlands for a couple of years. Warwick and the area appeals to me.”

Tracy took on 148 Emscote Road on July 27 and opened last week and now taking bookings.

She added: “I also wrote a book about VNS Daith piercing called ‘VNS Daith piercing – Not just for migraine’.

“This is available on Amazon and audible.”