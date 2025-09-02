New nursery opens in Leamington

Busy Bees has opened a new site in Jephson Court, just off Queensway, and can take in children aged from three months up to five years old. Photos by Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers).

A new nursery that can cater for up to 110 children has opened in Leamington.

To mark the opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 27 with the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Ruggy Singh.

The two-storey nursery features large play and outdoor spaces and also provides NHS-accredited menus, with meals prepared every day on-site by the nursery’s chef.

Busy Bees childcare centre invited the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Ruggy Singh to meet centre director Sarah Taylor and the nursery team. Photo by Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers).

Sarah Taylor, centre director at Busy Bees at the new site, said: “We are delighted to officially open our doors and provide high-quality childcare to families in Leamington.

"It was an honour to mark the opening alongside Councillor Ruggy Singh and share our commitment to supporting children’s learning and development.

“The new nursery comes at a perfect time when many families are looking for a nursery place and we offer both full time and part time places, with funding options available for eligible families.

"Our vision is to create a home-from-home environment where children are inspired and cared for – we can’t wait to welcome families to our nursery and ensure every child that joins us receives the best start in life.”

The new Busy Bees Team with the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Ruggy Singh at the official ribbon cutting. Photo by Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers).

The Queensway site is one of several Busy Bees nurseries in the area – with one being located at Gallagher Business Park near Warwick and another in Chase Meadow in Warwick.

To find out more about Busy Bees at Leamington Spa Queensway call 0330 333 8133 or go to: https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/leamington-queensway