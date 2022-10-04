New off-road adventure for 10 to 14-year-olds to be launched near Leamington

Young Driver is now offering ten to 14-year-olds off roading adventures in the Polaris Youth Ranger at Stoneleigh Park. Credit: Young Driver.

They might not be old enough to drive on the roads yet – but ten to 14-year-olds will soon be able to enjoy a new off-road adventure coming to Warwickshire.

Pre-17 driving experts Young Driver will launch the Polaris Ranger Youth driving adventure at Stoneleigh Park on Sunday October 16.

Young Driver has said the Polaris experience will enable young drivers to try their hand at independent driving in a safe and secure off-road environment.

The Polaris Youth Ranger is an All Terrain Vehicle in a smaller size - originally created as a tough working vehicle for ranches and farms.

It offers a way for kids to hone their independent driving skills, combining key safety, tech and performance features.

The Rangers can whizz over undulating fields and bumps with ease, letting young drivers practice their steering, braking and reversing in a controlled environment while overseen by specialist staff.

Instructors can set an appropriate speed limit for the driver’s age, experience and the terrain.

All drivers will wear a helmet whilst behind the wheel and Young Driver has said “safety is the top priority”.

The 30-minute driving experience will see youngsters given some tuition on how to use the vehicle before trying it for themselves on a specially designed course.

A parent can accompany the driver if desired.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have added the exciting Polaris Youth Ranger to our range of driving experiences for under 17s.

“Our aim is always to give young people a varied and safe introduction to driving, and we know that giving them a longer time to learn the basics behind the wheel in an unpressured environment helps to make them a safer driver when they go on to pass their test.

"The Polaris Youth Ranger gives them the opportunity to try being independently in control of a vehicle as well as experiencing what driving on different terrains feels like – and they’re definitely going to have a lot of fun.”

The Polaris Youth Rangers can be driven at Stoneleigh Park on October 16 and 25 and December 10.

