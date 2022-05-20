New ‘on-demand’ bus service for Hatton and Warwick launching next week

A new ‘on-demand’ bus service for Hatton and west Warwick is set to launch next week.

The new IndieGo PLUS service, provided by Liftango and Stagecoach who are working with Warwickshire County Council, will make its first journey with paying customers on Monday (May 23).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will replace the current Number 16 bus service which has been discontinued following a review.

A new IndieGo PLUS service– the new on-demand public transport service – will be launching for the Hatton and West Warwick area. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Ahead of the launch, from Thursday (May 19) it will be possible for residents living in Hatton and the west Warwick area to book a journey by using the website, mobile app or by calling the dedicated call centre.

From June 20, journeys can be booked two weeks in advance up until the day of travel.

All vehicles will be ramp-accessible for wheelchair users and will feature Wi-Fi and USB charging points.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “The IndieGo PLUS service in Hatton and west Warwick will truly be a game changer for public transport in Warwickshire and a real demonstration to the council’s commitment to ensuring its residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure while creating and county that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“I hope to see as many residents as possible taking advantage of this early booking period to book their IndieGo PLUS journey.”