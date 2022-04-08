New 'on-demand' bus service will replace axed service in Hatton and Warwick

A new on-demand bus service will be soon launching for residents in Hatton and West Warwick.

It will replace a bus service in the area that has been cut after a review.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new service – IndieGo PLUS – is provided by Liftango who are working with Warwickshire County Council to offer ‘the county’s first demand responsive transport’.

A new bus service is being launched for Hatton and West Warwick

Residents will be able to book and pay directly from their smartphone through the IndieGo PLUS app and track their bus to the meeting point of their choice. A call centre will also be available.

Prices start from £4 for a single trip and there will be discounts for children.

Journeys can also be booked two weeks in advance up until the day of travel through the app or by telephone.

The service will launch on May 16 and all vehicles will be ramp-accessible for wheelchair users, as well as featuring Wi-Fi and USB charging points.

IndieGo PLUS will replace the current Number 16 bus service which has been discontinued following a review.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “The IndieGo PLUS service in Hatton and West Warwick will truly be a game changer for public transport in Warwickshire and a real demonstration to the council’s commitment to ensuring its residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure while creating and county that is sustainable now and for future generations.”