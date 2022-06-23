New owner of Kenilworth home gets go-ahead to build garage despite objections from neighbours

The new owner of a detached home in Kenilworth has been given permission to build a detached garage complete with dovecote after the original integral one had been converted into a gym.

A number of neighbours and the district councillor had objected to the plans for the Fieldgate Lane property but members of the Warwick District Council planning committee on Tuesday (June 21) approved the scheme by nine votes to three.

George Martin, speaking on behalf of the nine objectors, said the plans were contrary to a district council document aimed at protecting the character of properties in the lane - a document which said that the original gardens should be retained.

He added: “The applicant is unable to protect the original open gardens by building a 35sqm double garage within them. The development will be harmful to the conservation area and there is insufficient public benefit to outweigh the harm.”

Cllr George Illingworth (Con, Kenilworth Abbey and Arden) outlined the history of the thatched cottage and those surrounding it.

He said: “It is one of the cottages designed by Thomas Crouch in the 1920s - the remainder of the scheme failed to happen but these form a unique group.

“Despite being only 100 years old they are an asset to the heritage of the town which we should conserve. Drastic alteration of one of the members would cause considerable harm to the group.”

Planning assistant Jonathan Gentry explained in his report that officers considered that the building of the double garage was not out of keeping with the character and appearance of the property and surrounding conservation area. He also pointed out that the conservation officer had not objected.

And the applicant, Simon Lilley, told the meeting that he and his wife believed that a detached garage would complete and improve the plot.