New parents can grab a bargain at the NCT sale in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday)

An NCT nearly new sale.

Bargains for babies will be on sale at the National Childbirth Trust's sale in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday November 6).

The event will take place at Dale Street Methodist church from 11am to 1pm.

The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) is the UK’s largest parent charity.

Catherine Bartlett, volunteer manager for the NCT, said: ‘Many new mums and dads find money is tight as baby clothes and equipment has to be bought.

"Parents also want to do their bit for the environment so buying recycled goods is win-win.

"As we haven’t had a sale for over a year due to the pandemic, there’s going to be a bumper crop of bargains. Safety is still our priority and the number of people shopping at any one time will be managed carefully to protect from Covid.’

Anyone with any questions about the Leamington sale can email: [email protected]Catherine added: ‘We’re excited that our NCT Nearly New Sales are back thanks to the energy and enthusiasm of our fantastic volunteers. Shopping at our sales is a great way to save money and you’ll be helping other parents too.’’