New parkrun launched in Southam - and it is already proving to be a popular event

A new parkrun launched in Southam - and it already proving to be a popular event. Photo by Michael Jenkins.

Almost 80 runners took part in the inaugural parkrun around the grounds of the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam.

Since the launch in October, the new 5km run or walk has been going from strength to strength each week with almost 200 participants last week.

Event directors Claire Newman and Lisa Jay said: “We have been overwhelmed by the local support and it’s great seeing so many smiling faces each week. We have had many people do their first ever parkrun with us, it’s a real mix of participants our youngest being four and the oldest in their late 70s.

Some of the volunteers at the new parkrun event. Photo by Michael Jenkins.

“We’ve also been able to give 4 local students the opportunity to volunteer with us as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. We both look forward to it providing a great opportunity to volunteer, run, walk or jog 5km over the winter months and beyond.”

The event takes place every Saturday, starting at 9am in the grounds of the Dallas Burston Polo Club, Stoneythorpe Estate, Southam, CV47 2DL.

It's free, but you do need to register and bring a printed barcode.