New partnership launched to provide swimming sessions for children with disabilities in the Warwick district

A new partnership has been launched in Leamington to provide inclusive swimming for children with mobility, visual and hearing disabilities.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, which managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, is hosting the one-to-one sessions Mondays to Thursdays and on Saturdays.

Additional sessions have already been added following strong demand, and the leisure centre is now looking to train more teachers.

The swimming programmes will support children with disabilities, between the ages of four and 11, to develop essential swimming skills.

Everyone Active will run the private swimming lessons and Level Water will provide specialist training for the centre swim teachers.

Level Water uses swimming to help improve the lives for children with disabilities.

Everyone Active started the one-year partnership with charity Level Water on March 1, to help develop swimming for up to 500 children every year across the UK.

Ian Cotton, Everyone Active’s group aquatic and activity manager, said: “We are proud to support the fantastic work of Level Water in Warwick district and across the country.

"Over the next year, we look forward to supporting the swimming development for hundreds of children with disabilities and engaging them with the fun of swimming.

“Inclusivity is one of the Everyone Active core values, so we’re delighted to partner with Level Water who are making a real difference to support children with disabilities.”

Ian Thwaites, Level Water’s CEO, said: “Swimming isn’t just a life skill; it’s a source of passion, play and fun for so many of us.

"Swimming is also unique amongst sports in the benefits and opportunities it offers to people with disabilities.

“We are delighted to be working with Everyone Active nationally, to be able to support so many more children learning to swim, and to give them a great start to their swimming journeys.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett added: “The council welcomes this new partnership as part of our strategy to improve accessibility to our facilities to those with disabilities.

"We very much hope that these lessons will introduce more youngsters to the huge benefits and a lifelong enjoyment of swimming.”