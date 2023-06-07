New partnership will see Warwickshire colleges host team building events - including BBC's It's a Knockout

The company owns global rights to the brand for the BBC’s ‘It’s a Knockout’ event

A UK event company has partnered with a group of colleges in Warwickshire to provide corporate and leisure events across its sites.

College group WCG has joined with Off Limits Event Professionals which specialises in corporate event and team building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Off Limits has been operating in the events industry for 30 years and owns global rights to the brand for the hit BBC ‘It’s a Knockout’ event.

Martin Stephens and Sarah Butterfield at Pershore College. Photo supplied

It has partnered with WCG to deliver events across its six colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, ranging from It’s a Knockout and Totally Wiped Out, to smaller indoor events such as Crystal Quest.

Businesses and groups will be able to book events by contacting [email protected]

Sarah Butterfield, director of commercial development at WCG, said: “We have a range of modern, diverse and unique indoor and outdoor spaces across our colleges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"By partnering with Off Limits we hope to fully utilise these spaces, providing a vital new revenue stream for the college group.

“Off Limits is widely respected in the events sector and has a reputation for delivering incredible events, particularly in the context of corporate events.

“We will be investing the proceeds of any events hosted at the college directly back into the education of our students.”

Martin Stephens, corporate director at Off Limits, added: “Off Limits are excited to work with WCG in heightening their client’s awareness of the vast range of event possibilities and maximising on the business event prospects to help raise further income for the education of students.”

“The opportunities are endless, and all venues are so versatile – WCG is the perfect fit for any corporate event not only in terms of facilities but also location with several options geographically to choose from.